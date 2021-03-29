Dolphin Trust assets worth ‘a fraction’ of funds raised, Irish liquidator warns investors
Myles Kirby, the court appointed liquidator of Dolphin linked company MUT103, has said ‘it remains to be seen what funds, if any’, will be available to distribute to investors
The value of Dolphin Trust property assets linked to Irish investors are worth a fraction of the total funds invested, an Irish liquidator has warned.
Dolphin Trust, now renamed German Property Group, stopped paying returns to Irish investors at the end of 2019 and is now bankrupt. Its dealings are subject to a fraud investigation in Germany.
Myles Kirby, the court appointed liquidator of Dolphin linked company MUT103, wrote to investors and creditors on Friday saying...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Central Bank contacts Gardaí over Davy probe
The move is likely to heap even more pressure on the beleaguered stockbroking firm
Davy hired corporate governance expert a week before Central Bank ruling
Emma Murphy started in the role of joint company secretary in February after spending three years overseeing policies on market regulations at AIB
Former Davy chief executive quits board of Home Instead
Tony Garry, who retired from the troubled stockbroking firm in 2014, is one of 16 former executives linked to a controversial bond deal in that year
Brian Keegan: Money-laundering laws won’t work without sanctions for individuals
New criminal justice legislation will bring Ireland in line with EU, but it‘s only the first step