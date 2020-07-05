Dilosk in talks to sell part of loans portfolio

Dilosk, the mortgage lender, is in talks to sell part of its portfolio after receiving an offer for some loans it had securitised.

The lender, which acquired the mortgages from ICS Building Society several years ago, had securitised some of these loans by using a special purpose vehicle, which is listed on the Dublin stock exchange. The securitisation vehicle was launched in 2015 and the value of the loans it acquired now stands at about...