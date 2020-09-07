Monday September 7, 2020
Details of dual pricing probe to be announced soon

Pearse Doherty has branded the practice a “rip-off on a grand scale”

7th September, 2020
The probe was launched after Pearse Doherty, the Sinn Féin finance spokesman, wrote to the regulator last year raising concerns about dual pricing. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Details of the first phase of the Central Bank of Ireland’s review into dual pricing across the home and motor insurance markets are to be announced imminently, the Business Post has learnt.

The regulator agreed late last year to launch a probe into the practice where insurance customers are discriminated against by insurers for reasons other than the expected cost of claims and expenses.

A review was commenced in January 2020 and is...

