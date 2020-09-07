Details of dual pricing probe to be announced soon

Details of the first phase of the Central Bank of Ireland’s review into dual pricing across the home and motor insurance markets are to be announced imminently, the Business Post has learnt.
The regulator agreed late last year to launch a probe into the practice where insurance customers are discriminated against by insurers for reasons other than the expected cost of claims and expenses.
A review was commenced in January 2020 and is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team