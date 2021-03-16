Davy hires London firm to carry out ‘forensic assessment’ of staff trading

Davy has appointed Alvarez & Marsal to carry out a "forensic assessment" of staff trading since 2014.

The move is part of the stockbroker's attempt to manage the fallout from the Central Bank investigation into a bond trade deal that resulted in it being fined €4.13 million for breaching market rules. A number of senior executives have resigned from Davy while the stockbroker is now for sale following the scandal.

In a statement Davy said: "The...