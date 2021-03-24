Davy hired corporate governance expert a week before Central Bank ruling
Emma Murphy started in the role of joint company secretary in February after spending three years overseeing policies on market regulations at AIB
Davy, the embattled Irish stockbroker, has moved to strengthen its corporate governance with the appointment of Emma Murphy as joint company secretary.
Murphy, formerly assistant company secretary for corporate governance at AIB, started her role at Davy at the end of February, documents filed by the company show.
At AIB she managed the bank’s obligations under the Central Bank’s Market Abuse Regulations, as well as overseeing its conflict of interest policy.
