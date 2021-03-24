Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

Davy hired corporate governance expert a week before Central Bank ruling

Emma Murphy started in the role of joint company secretary in February after spending three years overseeing policies on market regulations at AIB

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
24th March, 2021
Davy hired corporate governance expert a week before Central Bank ruling
Davy was issued with a €4.13 million fine by the Central Bank earlier this month for market breaches dating back to 2014

Davy, the embattled Irish stockbroker, has moved to strengthen its corporate governance with the appointment of Emma Murphy as joint company secretary.

Murphy, formerly assistant company secretary for corporate governance at AIB, started her role at Davy at the end of February, documents filed by the company show.

At AIB she managed the bank’s obligations under the Central Bank’s Market Abuse Regulations, as well as overseeing its conflict of interest policy.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Tony Garry, the former chief executive of equities house Davy Stockbrokers,

Former Davy chief executive quits board of Home Instead

Financial Services Róisín Burke 3 days ago
The new legislation will bolster the existing money laundering laws by widening and deepening the duties of care for the likes of tax advisers

Brian Keegan: Money-laundering laws won’t work without sanctions for individuals

Financial Services Brian Keegan 3 days ago
The stockbroker is attempting to manage the fallout from the Central Bank investigation into a bond trade deal that resulted in it being fined €4.13 million for breaching market rules.

Davy hires London firm to carry out ‘forensic assessment’ of staff trading

Financial Services Eva Short 1 week ago
There is increasing awareness that crypto-assets have the potential to become widespread in the economy, both as purely financial instruments and as a means of payment and a store of value

Comment: Ireland must be ready to seize the opportunity crypto-assets offer

Financial Services Josh Hogan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1