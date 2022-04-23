Credit unions face financial challenges, Central Bank warns
Increased focus on mortgage lending needed to safeguard sector’s future, conference hears
Credit unions face financial viability risks unless they change their business model, the Central Bank has warned.
The sector needs to focus on commercial challenges and building sustainable business lines, said Patrick Casey, the registrar of credit unions, a division within the Central Bank.
“Credit unions must have more advanced competence and capability to compete with others for market share. You still need to build a compelling mortgage proposition which attracts borrowers – one that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elaine Byrne: We need our own Magnitsky Act to hit Russian oligarchs where it hurts
It took a war for our politicians to consider sanctioning Russian oligarchs, despite almost a decade of campaigning by American businessman Bill Browder
BNY Mellon fined €10.78m by Central Bank of Ireland
US fund administrator penalised for 16 regulatory breaches
Gender diversity in financial services sector ‘remains insufficient’
Report from Central Bank of Ireland found female representation among senior role appointees stood at 31 per cent in 2021
Account holders’ name, address and date of birth to be held as part of Central Bank database
Database of all accounts in the state to be maintained by regulator to prevent terrorist financing and money laundering