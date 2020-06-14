Credit union panel to prepare report on Covid-19 challenges

An advisory body on the health of the credit union sector has been told to prepare a report for Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe on the challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Credit Union Advisory Committee (CUAC), a six-person body appointed by Donohoe, has been asked to prepare recommendations for him on the sector’s role in the economic recovery, as well as its present issues, by June 30.

The country’s 240 or so...