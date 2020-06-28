Credit union body proposes Covid-19 recovery bond

A new Covid-19 recovery bond should be established to help fund the state’s economic recovery and create an asset class which reduces the amount of capital credit unions would have to hold, a representative group has said.
Kevin Johnson, the chief executive at the Credit Union Development Association, said credit union members could be a source of some of the funding the state will require to rebuild the economy following the Covid-19 pandemic...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team