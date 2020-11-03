Cost of motor insurance rises by 35 per cent in a decade

Motor insurers paid an average of 35 per cent more for cover in 2019 than a decade earlier despite the average cost of claims per policy incurred by insurers falling by 9 per cent over that period, new figures show.

New data published by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) today (TUE) shows that the average earned premium per policy stood at €676 in 2019. This was 4 per cent lower than the comparable figure a year previously...