Tuesday November 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Cost of motor insurance rises by 35 per cent in a decade

3rd November, 2020
Costs of claims per policy incurred by insurers fell by 9 per cent in the decade to 2019, yet motorists paid and average of 35 per cent more for cover

Motor insurers paid an average of 35 per cent more for cover in 2019 than a decade earlier despite the average cost of claims per policy incurred by insurers falling by 9 per cent over that period, new figures show.

New data published by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) today (TUE) shows that the average earned premium per policy stood at €676 in 2019. This was 4 per cent lower than the comparable figure a year previously...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Revolut’s Irish-based company to oversee its European operation

Digital bank also woos Irish politicians with view to post-Brexit collaboration

Killian Woods | 2 days ago

N26 heads for 200,000 Irish customers with no office here

Despite a 50 per cent increase in Irish customers, German digital bank N26 has no plans to open an office here but will serve its customers from Berlin

Killian Woods | 1 week ago

Lack of regulation at fund management companies is ‘unacceptable’

Central Bank review raises serious concerns about the failure of many FMCs to implement rules for governance

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago