Controversial British sub-prime lender insists that its Irish loans meet lending regulations

Amigo Loans says its product here differs from that which has been subject to several customer complaints in Britain

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
27th December, 2020
A company at the centre of a loan mis-selling controversy in Britain has said the issue does not affect its Irish business.

Amigo Loans, a sub-prime lender, has been the subject of a slew of complaints from customers in the UK this year, with complainants alleging that they were sold loans they could never afford to repay.

Despite the controversy, Amigo said it did not face the same challenges in the Irish market.

