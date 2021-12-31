Consumer watchdog to launch full investigation into AIB-Ulster Bank loan deal
AIB agreed to acquire €4.2 billion worth of performing business loans from Ulster Bank in June
The Irish consumer watchdog is to fully investigate a proposed deal by AIB to buy a portfolio of performing commercial loans from Ulster Bank.
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CPCC) is to carry out a full Phase 2 investigation to establish if the proposed deal could lead to a lessening of competition in the State.
In a statement, the CPCC said: “Following an extended preliminary investigation, the CCPC has determined that a full investigation is...
