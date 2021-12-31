Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

Consumer watchdog to launch full investigation into AIB-Ulster Bank loan deal

AIB agreed to acquire €4.2 billion worth of performing business loans from Ulster Bank in June

Cónal Thomas
31st December, 2021
Consumer watchdog to launch full investigation into AIB-Ulster Bank loan deal
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CPCC) is to carry out a full Phase 2 investigation to establish if the proposed deal could lead to a lessening of competition in the State. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The Irish consumer watchdog is to fully investigate a proposed deal by AIB to buy a portfolio of performing commercial loans from Ulster Bank.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CPCC) is to carry out a full Phase 2 investigation to establish if the proposed deal could lead to a lessening of competition in the State.

In a statement, the CPCC said: “Following an extended preliminary investigation, the CCPC has determined that a full investigation is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The commission has to date spent approximately €3.75 million, excluding third party legal costs that have been incurred but not yet paid

Nama commission of investigation into Project Eagle sale extended again

Financial Services Cónal Thomas
Dan Gandesha, a British entrepreneur, provides property bridging loans up to the value of €2 million to small and midsized investors Picture: Fergal Philips

Bridging lender Onate targets growth after securing €60m funding

Financial Services Peter O'Dwyer
After Britain voted to leave the EU, Goldman Sachs bosses decided to move its operation to Dublin

Revenue rockets to $780m at Goldman Sachs’s Dublin office

Financial Services Killian Woods
The Association of Personal Insolvency Practitioners is understood to have been aggrieved at the inclusion of just a small number of personal insolvency practitioners in a letter sent by Start Mortgages to borrowers.

PIPs accuse Start Mortgages of ‘veiled intimidation’ over letters

Financial Services Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1