Centre of excellence for sustainable finance to be launched this week

Announcement will be made today by Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, as part of Climate Finance Week Ireland

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
11th October, 2021
The new centre of excellence and the roadmap will be announced today by Paschal Donohue, the Minister for Finance, as part of Climate Finance Week Ireland, which is organised by Sustainable Finance Ireland and the Department of Finance. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland is to establish an international centre of excellence for sustainable finance as part of a new roadmap to be launched by the Department of Finance and Sustainable Finance Ireland (SFI) this week.

The new centre in Dublin will partner with the United Nations hosted Financial Centres for Sustainability network (FC4S) and will focus on the practical acceleration of sustainable finance at a policy, regulatory and market level.

The centre is just one...

