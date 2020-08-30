Central Bank warns insurers over dividend payouts during pandemic

Irish insurers have been warned by the Central Bank of Ireland to exercise “extreme caution” if deciding to return cash to shareholders this year.

In April, insurance companies were urged by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), the European regulator, to “suspend all discretionary” dividend payments and share buybacks to protect their solvency position in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Ireland, the same policy was broadly applied...