Sunday August 30, 2020
Central Bank warns insurers over dividend payouts during pandemic

Regulator says that insurers are expected to exercise ‘extreme caution’ in paying dividends to shareholders ‘in this difficult time’

30th August, 2020
The central bank has requested that any firm wishing to pay a dividend informs it of their decision to do so

Irish insurers have been warned by the Central Bank of Ireland to exercise “extreme caution” if deciding to return cash to shareholders this year.

In April, insurance companies were urged by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), the European regulator, to “suspend all discretionary” dividend payments and share buybacks to protect their solvency position in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Ireland, the same policy was broadly applied...

