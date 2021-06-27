Central Bank could clamp down on global real estate funds
The bank’s governor Gabriel Makhlouf has cited concerns over the Irish economy’s exposure to risk from vulnerabilities in the sector
The Central Bank of Ireland could place additional regulatory burdens on international real estate funds, amid concerns that they may pose a risk to the country’s financial stability.
The financial regulator is looking to address gaps in its regulatory framework governing funds which have built up large interests in Irish commercial real estate over the past decade.
Risks such as the leverage of funds, their exposure to the retail sector which has been...
