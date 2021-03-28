Central Bank contacts Gardaí over Davy probe

The Central Bank of Ireland has contacted An Garda Síochána in relation to its investigation into Davy Stockbrokers, the Business Post has learned.

The financial regulator has held discussions in recent weeks with the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), following the €4.13 million fine it levied upon the embattled stockbroker for breaching market rules relating to the 2014 trade of an Anglo Irish Bank bond.

The move is likely...