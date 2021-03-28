Subscribe Today
Financial Services

Central Bank contacts Gardaí over Davy probe

The move is likely to heap even more pressure on the beleaguered stockbroking firm

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
Barry J Whyte - avatar

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
28th March, 2021
Derville Rowland, the director of financial conduct at the Central Bank, said she intended to contact both the Gardaí and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) in relation to Davy, now that its own internal probe was complete

The Central Bank of Ireland has contacted An Garda Síochána in relation to its investigation into Davy Stockbrokers, the Business Post has learned.

The financial regulator has held discussions in recent weeks with the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), following the €4.13 million fine it levied upon the embattled stockbroker for breaching market rules relating to the 2014 trade of an Anglo Irish Bank bond.

The move is likely...

