Capitalflow to lend €50 million to small and medium-sized firms

Alternative lender Capitalflow is planning to make €50 million available to small firms as it becomes the latest partner for Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland.
Dublin-based Capitalflow, founded three years ago and backed by British investment firm Pollen Street Capital, is the sixth non-bank entity to lend on cash from the Strategic Banking Corporation.
It said the low cost funding would be available for small and medium sized firms to borrow for new and used...
