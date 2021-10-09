Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

Buying now and paying later is adding up to big business

BNPL finance services are not without their pitfalls, but they are becoming increasingly popular among the millennial cohort after being reinvented for the digital age

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
9th October, 2021
Buying now and paying later is adding up to big business
‘One of the main risks attached to this type of finance is that it is easy to accumulate a number of small debts. These can quickly mount up.’ Picture: Getty

Leah Woods was a frequent user of “buy now, pay later” services. But she wasn’t using them for big-ticket items. Instead she was ordering clothes from Asos, the online fashion retailer.

The 28-year-old Leeds-based digital executive found it was a handy way to pay for a large quantity of items, sometimes in different sizes, to try on, and only have a fraction of the overall cost coming out of her account...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Central Bank raised money laundering concerns about Prepaid Financial Services, which issues pre-paid cards to customers, in May. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

EML Payments sets aside €7m for Central Bank investigation into Prepaid Financial Services

Financial Services Lorcan Allen 1 month ago
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, secured cabinet approval for tougher penalties for individual executives in the financial sector last week

Financial sector executives could be suspended for 30 months while being investigated

Financial Services Michael Brennan 2 months ago
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, said the main purpose of the legislation was to improve approve accountability in the financial sector. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: Draft legislation brings individual accountability for financial sector misconduct a step closer

Financial Services Michael Brennan 2 months ago
It’s an awful indictment that, in 2021, we still have quite a number of citizens who are still outside the mainstream financial system, dependent on short-term, high-cost finance.

Ian Guider: Moneylending doesn’t need a revamp, it needs to be replaced

Financial Services Ian Guider 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1