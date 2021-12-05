Bridging lender Onate targets growth after securing €60m funding

Irish property lender Onate is targeting significant growth over the coming years after securing a €60 million funding line from an unnamed European lender.

The company, founded by Dan Gandesha, a British entrepreneur, provides property bridging loans up to the value of €2 million to small and midsized investors secured against residential and mixed-use investment property, excluding people’s principal homes.

The business, which began trading in January 2021, has expanded its areas of...