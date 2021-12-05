Bridging lender Onate targets growth after securing €60m funding
Irish property lender sees itself garnering half of a €200 million short-term financing market here
Irish property lender Onate is targeting significant growth over the coming years after securing a €60 million funding line from an unnamed European lender.
The company, founded by Dan Gandesha, a British entrepreneur, provides property bridging loans up to the value of €2 million to small and midsized investors secured against residential and mixed-use investment property, excluding people’s principal homes.
The business, which began trading in January 2021, has expanded its areas of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Revenue rockets to $780m at Goldman Sachs’s Dublin office
The Wall Street behemoth’s Irish office is responsible for investment fund manager duties for the group’s European domiciled funds
PIPs accuse Start Mortgages of ‘veiled intimidation’ over letters
The retail credit firm wrote to borrowers last month advising them that personal insolvency arrangements may be suitable for dealing with mortgage difficulties
Centre of excellence for sustainable finance to be launched this week
Announcement will be made today by Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, as part of Climate Finance Week Ireland
Buying now and paying later is adding up to big business
BNPL finance services are not without their pitfalls, but they are becoming increasingly popular among the millennial cohort after being reinvented for the digital age