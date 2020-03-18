Borrowers hit by Covid-19 to be given repayment break

Ireland’s five main retail banks have set out a relief plan for businesses and homeowners hit by the economic fallout from Covid-19.
Acting jointly, AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC, Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank agreed to implement payment breaks of up to three months for business and personal customers affected.
The banks have also had discussions with non-bank lenders such as “vulture funds” and with credit servicing firms such as Pepper regarding relief...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team