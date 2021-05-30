Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

BNY Mellon takes bet on bitcoin with new Irish unit

Banking giant’s Dubin-based Digital Innovation Hub will act as custodian for digital assets

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
30th May, 2021
BNY Mellon takes bet on bitcoin with new Irish unit
Lory Kehoe, director of digital assets and Blockchain, and Paul Kilcullen, chief executive at BNY Mellon which is creating a new unit in Ireland for digital assets. Picture: Fergal Phillips

BNY Mellon, the banking giant, is betting on the future of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by creating a new unit in Ireland which will allow clients to hold, transfer and issue digital assets.

The bank, which entered the Irish market in 1994, has established a ’Digital Innovation Hub’ in Dublin, which is regulated by the Central Bank to act as a custodian for digital assets such as bitcoin, non-fungible tokens, central bank digital currencies and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

In late May of2019, Chales Smethurst, the Dolphin Trust founder, flew to Singapore for a strained meeting with investors whose returns had not been paid since 2018

Problems at Dolphin Trust were revealed in 2019, recording shows

Financial Services Róisín Burke 2 hours ago
Lorna Martyn, head of technology at Fidelity, said the company experienced record growth as the pandemic resulted in a major pivot to digital services. Picture: Andrew Downes/Xposure

US fintech’s Irish arm hired 176 tech experts in pandemic

Financial Services Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Valerie and Noel Moran: founders of PFS. Picture: Barry Cronin

Prepaid Financial Services’ parent says Central Bank’s concerns may affect European business

Financial Services Róisín Burke 1 week ago
James and Peter Nagle, co-founders of Bitcove: couldn’t get bank account for firm in Ireland

Pressure on Irish banks to open up to crypto firms

Financial Services Rosanna Cooney 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1