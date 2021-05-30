BNY Mellon takes bet on bitcoin with new Irish unit

BNY Mellon, the banking giant, is betting on the future of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by creating a new unit in Ireland which will allow clients to hold, transfer and issue digital assets.

The bank, which entered the Irish market in 1994, has established a ’Digital Innovation Hub’ in Dublin, which is regulated by the Central Bank to act as a custodian for digital assets such as bitcoin, non-fungible tokens, central bank digital currencies and...