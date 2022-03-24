BNY Mellon fined €10.78m by Central Bank of Ireland
US fund administrator penalised for 16 regulatory breaches
US fund administrator BNY Mellon has been hit with a €10.78 million fine for 16 regulatory breaches relating to the outsourcing of fund administration activities.
The Central Bank of Ireland today announced that it had slapped BNY DAC with the largest penalty imposed on a fund service provider in Ireland for failings uncovered over a six year period from 2013 to 2019.
The 16 breaches arose because of BNY’s failure to have in place an adequate outsourcing governance...
