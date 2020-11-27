Friday November 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Bitcoin value ‘will climb higher’ but volatility remains

The record rise and subsequent fall this week shows that while many analysts remain confident a $20,000 valuation is just a matter of time, the jury is still out on the stability of cryptocurrencies as a whole

27th November, 2020
Bitcoin is sold as the equivalent of digital gold, an asset that is finite, valuable and safe. Picture: Getty

Bitcoin fell by just under 13 per cent on Thursday after surging to an all-time high just 24 hours earlier, creating debate around the long-term stability of the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin traded as high as $19,510 on Wednesday, exceeding the previous record price of $19,458 recorded in December 2017.

Now trading at $16,973, it has risen by roughly 50 per cent in the past three months and by close to 140 per cent so far this year. The sudden drop following...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Paul McCullagh wins company secretary of the year award

The Barclays Europe secretary’s skills and experience are ‘textbook examples of what one would hope to see’ for his role in a complex corporate environment

Jack O'Kennedy | 15 hours ago

Put your tax liabilities on ice interest-free

Debt warehousing for businesses affected by Covid-19 has been extended to self-assessed taxpayers, and if you are eligible, it’s worth considering

Tom Maguire | 1 day ago

Insurers are ‘acutely aware of their obligations’, says industry chief

Insurance Ireland’s Moyagh Murdock says member companies are paying out on business interruption claims ‘where they are warranted’

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago