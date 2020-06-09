Tuesday June 9, 2020
Banks are given one month to prepare a plan on arrears

Letter from Central Bank to chief executives also requests updates on loan loss provisions and details of capital adequacy

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
9th June, 2020
The Central Bank headquarters in Dublin: lenders have been told to give appropriate support to borrowers whose incomes and affordability have been affected by Covid-19. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The Central Bank has written to the banking sector giving them one month to come up with detailed plans for how they will deal with customers who fall into long-term arrears as a result of the current economic crisis.

In a letter to chief executives sent on Monday, the Central Bank said it expects lenders to write to customers in the coming weeks detailing the consequences of needing further help if their financial situation does...

