Financial Services

Bank of Ireland to shutter a third of its branch network across the island

Some 88 branches in the Republic and 15 in Northern Ireland will be closed this year

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
1st March, 2021
Bank of Ireland to shutter a third of its branch network across the island
Bank of Ireland swung into a loss of €374 million in 2020, compared with a prior year profit of €748 million. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Bank of Ireland has announced it plans to shutter a third of its entire branch network across the island as it swung to a loss on the back of setting aside €1.1 billion for potential losses due to the pandemic.

The bank will close 88 of its 257 branches in the Republic and 15 in Northern Ireland later this year as it continues to slash costs. Bank of Ireland said the pandemic meant fewer customers...

