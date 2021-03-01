Bank of Ireland to shutter a third of its branch network across the island
Some 88 branches in the Republic and 15 in Northern Ireland will be closed this year
Bank of Ireland has announced it plans to shutter a third of its entire branch network across the island as it swung to a loss on the back of setting aside €1.1 billion for potential losses due to the pandemic.
The bank will close 88 of its 257 branches in the Republic and 15 in Northern Ireland later this year as it continues to slash costs. Bank of Ireland said the pandemic meant fewer customers...
