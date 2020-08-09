Bank of Ireland looks to scale back Northern operations

Bank of Ireland is considering shrinking its presence in the North as part of a strategic review of its British banking operations.
Francesca McDonagh, its chief executive, told the Business Post that "all options are on the table" as the bank looks to improve returns from its businesses in the North.
"We don't have a prejudged assumption of the outcome of the review. That is work we are doing in the coming months...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team