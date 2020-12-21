Subscribe Today
Analysis: What is the delay in banning dual pricing from Irish insurance market?

Customers are punished for staying with the same insurer, while new customers may be charged cheaper premiums, new report found

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
21st December, 2020
Analysis: What is the delay in banning dual pricing from Irish insurance market?
The Central Bank said renewing insurance customers “are paying significantly more than the expected cost of the policy”. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Central Bank of Ireland last week published an interim report into dual pricing in the home and motor insurance markets which found the practice exists across the Irish market despite insurers maintaining otherwise.

Among the CBI’s findings were that there are winners and losers in firms’ application of dual pricing, through which new and renewing customers are charged different premiums for reasons other than risk or cost of service.

According to...

