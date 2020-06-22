Analysis: New PTSB boss needs plan to lift the bank’s share price

There’s little chance of a honeymoon period for Eamonn Crowley who takes control of the reins at Permanent TSB. The bank’s chief financial officer was confirmed as the replacement for Jeremy Masding, the outgoing chief executive, bringing an end to a protracted recruitment process.

No doubt the bank would have preferred to have Masding’s successor confirmed months ago.

Having received regulatory sign off, Crowley will need to hit the...