Tuesday June 23, 2020
Analysis: New PTSB boss needs plan to lift the bank’s share price

As well as facing the challenges created by Covid-19 payment breaks, the incoming chief executive must find a way to boost lending

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
22nd June, 2020
Eamonn Crowley, the new chief executive of Permanent TSB, will have little time to settle into the role before facing some major challenges. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

There’s little chance of a honeymoon period for Eamonn Crowley who takes control of the reins at Permanent TSB. The bank’s chief financial officer was confirmed as the replacement for Jeremy Masding, the outgoing chief executive, bringing an end to a protracted recruitment process.

No doubt the bank would have preferred to have Masding’s successor confirmed months ago.

Having received regulatory sign off, Crowley will need to hit the...

