Analysis: New PTSB boss needs plan to lift the bank’s share price

There’s little chance of a honeymoon period for Eamonn Crowley who takes control of the reins at Permanent TSB. The bank’s chief financial officer was confirmed as the replacement for Jeremy Masding, the outgoing chief executive, bringing an end to a protracted recruitment process.
No doubt the bank would have preferred to have Masding’s successor confirmed months ago.
Having received regulatory sign off, Crowley will need to hit the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team