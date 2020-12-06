Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

Aidan Regan: London will prevail in a post-Brexit world

The absence of finance from the EU-Britain trade talks is a vivid signal of the influence this global financial powerhouse wields

Aidan Regan

 @aidan_regan
6th December, 2020
Aidan Regan: London will prevail in a post-Brexit world
London possesses an extraordinarily deep labour market and ecosystem that is unlikely to be matched by any EU city in the near future. Picture: Getty

Contrary to what many people assume, Brexit has had little impact on the role of London as the international hub for global finance. There has not been an exodus of jobs and investment to other European cities. On the contrary, London continues to pull in global fintech investment, hosts all the world's major investment banks, and continues to expand its role in global market trading. No matter what the outcome from the EU-UK trade talks...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Bitcoin is sold as the equivalent of digital gold, an asset that is finite, valuable and safe. Picture: Getty

Bitcoin value ‘will climb higher’ but volatility remains

Financial Services Jack O'Kennedy 1 week ago
Paul McCullagh, company secretary at Dublin-based Barclays Europe, was recognised by the Irish Chartered Governance Institute for his commitment ‘to ensure Barclays Europe is at the forefront of best practice corporate governance’.

Paul McCullagh wins company secretary of the year award

Financial Services Jack O'Kennedy 1 week ago
Moyagh Murdock, chief executive of Insurance Ireland: ‘A fair outcome has to be fair for the policyholder and all other policyholders.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Insurers are ‘acutely aware of their obligations’, says industry chief

Financial Services Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Ulster Bank is the second largest bank in the North behind Danske Bank in a market that is dominated by just four lenders

NatWest to take even greater control of Ulster Bank’s operations in North

Financial Services Ian Guider 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1