Acorn parent harvests €13m dividend

Acorn Life, the Galway-based investment and insurance company, paid a dividend of just over €13 million last year after it swung back into profit.

The company profits hit €12 million in 2019, according to recently filed documents, reversing a loss of €137,000 in 2018. The return to profitability in 2019 allowed the firm to pay a dividend of €13.2 million to its parent company.

Acorn Life is owned by Gerry O’Connell, who has controlled the business for several...