Account holders’ name, address and date of birth to be held as part of Central Bank database
Database of all accounts in the state to be maintained by regulator to prevent terrorist financing and money laundering
Accounts holders’ name, date of birth and address is just some of the information the Central Bank will hold as part of a database of all bank accounts in the state.
The information will be passed from credit institutions to the Central Bank under new regulations published by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe last week. The regulations have been created to give effect to EU anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws.
The database will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Stripe tells EU politicians they should force banks to offer instant payments
Payments technology firm told policymakers that the slow rollout of instant payments was ‘making it very difficult to create a compelling experience for our increasingly pan-European users’
Ten steps to save yourself at least €5,000 in 2022
From switching credit card provider to making your own sandwich in the morning, there are many ways you can keep more cash in your pocket for the things you want to do
Consumer watchdog to launch full investigation into AIB-Ulster Bank loan deal
AIB agreed to acquire €4.2 billion worth of performing business loans from Ulster Bank in June
Nama commission of investigation into Project Eagle sale extended again
The Taoiseach said ‘a number of developments’ outlined by the commission in its latest report had led to a further request for extension