Financial Services

Account holders’ name, address and date of birth to be held as part of Central Bank database

Database of all accounts in the state to be maintained by regulator to prevent terrorist financing and money laundering

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
16th February, 2022
The database will be accessible by the Garda financial intelligence unit (FIU) who can search and retrieve information contained in it.

Accounts holders’ name, date of birth and address is just some of the information the Central Bank will hold as part of a database of all bank accounts in the state.

The information will be passed from credit institutions to the Central Bank under new regulations published by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe last week. The regulations have been created to give effect to EU anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws.

The database will...

