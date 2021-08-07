Zeitgeist: Sifting through The Exorcist’s enduring embers of evil

A new era in film dawned on December 26, 1973. A 12-year-old girl was terrorising audiences throughout the world. Her name was Regan MacNeil. Tales of fainting, fits and vomiting in cinema aisles did little to deter the millions who queued day and night for their chance to see a film described as “thoroughly evil”, a film so dangerous that the Devil himself “lived in the very celluloid of each frame”.

No doubt...