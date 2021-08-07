Zeitgeist: Sifting through The Exorcist’s enduring embers of evil
With William Friedkin’s horror classic getting a modern-day reboot, the original’s power to thrill and revulse remains undimmed after almost half a century
A new era in film dawned on December 26, 1973. A 12-year-old girl was terrorising audiences throughout the world. Her name was Regan MacNeil. Tales of fainting, fits and vomiting in cinema aisles did little to deter the millions who queued day and night for their chance to see a film described as “thoroughly evil”, a film so dangerous that the Devil himself “lived in the very celluloid of each frame”.
No doubt...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Film review: The eccentric double act who lit the way for so many pop stars
Sparks may not have had the commercial success they deserve but, as Edgar Wright’s documentary demonstrates, their popularity and influence on pop music is wide-ranging
Riders of Justice: Mads for revenge in a frenzied action comedy from Denmark
Bereaved husband Mads Mikkelsen and a motley crew of misfit conspiracy theorists take on a murderous biking gang in an absurdist and violent comedy
Film: Pugh steals the show in Marvel’s latest ripping yarn
Cate Shortland’s blockbuster links its heroine’s tortured past with the reality of how women are still oppressed globally
Another Round: Boozy tale of male malaise is a spirited triumph
Mads Mikkelsen is exceptional as an alcoholic schoolteacher in Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round