Subscribe Today
Log In

Film

The Profile: Why Lana and Lilly Wachowski remain at the cutting edge of modernist sci-fi cinema

Twenty-three years since The Matrix made their name, a fourth instalment of the siblings’ most celebrated work, Resurrections, has just been released in cinemas, this time without Lilly’s involvement

John Maguire
2nd January, 2022
The Profile: Why Lana and Lilly Wachowski remain at the cutting edge of modernist sci-fi cinema
The Wachowski sisters: the mutable identities, imaginary futures and complex philosophies of their groundbreaking films and TV shows have taken on a greater poignancy since their very public gender transitions

In brief

Names: Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Ages: 56 (Lana) and 53 (Lilly)

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ariana DeBose as Anita and David Alvarez as Bernardo in West Side Story, directed by Stephen Spielberg. Picture: Niko Tavernise

Film: Spielberg finds his rhythm with new take on Bernstein classic

Film John Maguire
Timothée Chalamet in Dune

Silver-screen superstars: the best films of 2021

Film John Maguire
Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog

Film: Campion explores new territory with tense, lowering Western

Film John Maguire
Lady Gaga in House of Gucci: her performance is a masterclass in agility

Film: Gaga’s tour de force is simply to die for

Film John Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1