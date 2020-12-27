Subscribe Today
Log In
The Profile: Hollywood actor and activist George Clooney

Film

The Profile: Hollywood actor and activist George Clooney

The actor/director has consistently used his considerable star power to focus on global issues he wants more of us to care about

John Maguire
27th December, 2020

In brief:

Name: George Clooney

Age: 59

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Global box office returns for this year are set to be 71.5 per cent down on 2019. Picture: Getty

Analysis: Can cinema survive its ‘seismic’ year?

Film Jack O'Kennedy 4 days ago
Dan Stevens as Charles Dickens in The Man Who Invented Christmas

Christmas TV: the festive shows to watch

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 1 week ago
Gal Gadot radiates a classical heroism in Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984: Finally, a 2020 blockbuster with wonderful appeal

Film John Maguire 1 week ago
George Clooney plays an isolated scientist in the Arctic Circle in The Midnight Sky

Appetite for Distraction: Our pick of home entertainment

Film Jenny Murphy Byrne 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1