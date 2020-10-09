Friday October 9, 2020
The last picture show? No happy ending in sight for cinema sector

They were open for a brief period over the summer, but with new restrictions in place and larger operators announcing more long-term closures, few cinemas see much sign for optimism in the sector

9th October, 2020
Faced with delayed movie release schedules, budget-thwarting social distancing measures and unpredictable governmental decisions, many cinema operators now fear the worst. Picture: Getty

One of the greatest reasons to go to the cinema is for the escapism it offers. Sink into the plush seats, grab yourself some popcorn and an insanely large soft drink, and pretend, for a few hours at least, that you’re in another world entirely.

In these troubled times, cinema seems to represent exactly the escape-hatch we all crave. Yet as Covid-19 infiltrates the structures of everything we hold dear, our cinemas are...

Related Stories

A vision of blind faith: Morfydd Clark interviewed

In her first lead role as the fanatically religious nurse Maud in Rose Glass’s Saint Maud, Morfydd Clark believes it is her job to make sense of the woman, and not to judge her

John Maguire | 5 days ago

Rialto: Superb performances in dark Dublin drama

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Tom Glynn-Carney impress in this tightly wound domestic drama

John Maguire | 5 days ago

Enola Holmes: Sherlock’s sister is doing it for herself

This adaptation of Nancy Springer’s YA novel about the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes is a charming and entertaining film starring Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame

John Maguire | 1 week ago