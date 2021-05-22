Subscribe Today
Log In

Film

Tarnished prize: how the Golden Globes got cancelled

When a Norwegian reporter was blocked from becoming a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a scandal blew up which ultimately resulted in this year’s Golden Globes ceremony being canned

Marion McKeone
22nd May, 2021
Tarnished prize: how the Golden Globes got cancelled
An ad for the 2016 Golden Globe Awards presented by Ricky Gervais: NBC had successfully marketed the Golden Globes as the irreverent upstart awards ceremony. Picture: Getty

It’s got all the elements of a Hollywood drama – the sort that might even rack up a few golden gongs of its own. There’s treachery, secrecy, duplicity. And there’s a masterclass in Hollywood hypocrisy and virtue-signalling to boot.

The story behind the Golden Globes implosion is the stuff of an insider movie that would rival Robert Altman’s The Player. A made-for-satire drama starring a scrappy band of foreign...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Aris Servetalis in Apples: the film opens during a slow, steady epidemic that mysteriously causes ordinary people to lose their memories

Apples: Making memories to find the truth in a parallel universe

Film John Maguire 1 week ago
Ann Skelly wears Cherry Tree triangle rose taffeta cape, €1,930; taffeta top, €1,180, and taffeta pants, €977; blue nylon gabardine shoes, €815, all Prada

Passion player: Ann Skelly interview

Film Jessie Collins 1 week ago
Frances McDormand gives an empathic performance in Nomadland

Nomadland: Zhao’s tour de force is a deserving winner

Film John Maguire 2 weeks ago
Aubrey Plaza gives a memorable performance in Black Bear. Picture: AP

Black Bear: An unnerving, puzzling movie within a movie

Film John Maguire 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1