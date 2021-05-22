Tarnished prize: how the Golden Globes got cancelled
When a Norwegian reporter was blocked from becoming a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a scandal blew up which ultimately resulted in this year’s Golden Globes ceremony being canned
It’s got all the elements of a Hollywood drama – the sort that might even rack up a few golden gongs of its own. There’s treachery, secrecy, duplicity. And there’s a masterclass in Hollywood hypocrisy and virtue-signalling to boot.
The story behind the Golden Globes implosion is the stuff of an insider movie that would rival Robert Altman’s The Player. A made-for-satire drama starring a scrappy band of foreign...
