Tarnished prize: how the Golden Globes got cancelled

It’s got all the elements of a Hollywood drama – the sort that might even rack up a few golden gongs of its own. There’s treachery, secrecy, duplicity. And there’s a masterclass in Hollywood hypocrisy and virtue-signalling to boot.

The story behind the Golden Globes implosion is the stuff of an insider movie that would rival Robert Altman’s The Player. A made-for-satire drama starring a scrappy band of foreign...