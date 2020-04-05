System Crasher: Inside the head of a problem child

System Crasher: Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, Curzon Home Cinema, no cert Rating: ****

Coffee & Kareem: Directed by Michael Dowse, Netflix, 15 Rating: **

Nora Fingscheidt’s System Crasher is a well-researched and sincere attempt to get inside the head of an emotionally disturbed nine-year-old German girl as she pings around that nation’s well-resourced social services system. Raw and affecting in substance and form, it carefully follows its tiny, furious heroine through a series of interactions and interventions that drive everyone around...