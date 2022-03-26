Subscribe Today
Log In

Film

Six of the best? John Maguire gives his Oscars forecast

Our resident movie critic casts an eye over the runners and riders of the 2022 Academy Awards, and boldly predicts who’ll take home the ‘Big Six’ gongs at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight

John Maguire
26th March, 2022
Six of the best? John Maguire gives his Oscars forecast

Which acclaimed film will take home the big prize at the Academy Awards? Which much-fancied veteran will be shockingly snubbed, and which new star will be crowned from among the first-time nominees? We can’t see into the future, but we can give you our best guesses in the “Big Six” categories ahead of tonight’s glittering ceremony.

After a second year of Covid-19, a congested release calendar and subsequent box...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Yllka Gashi in Hive: her character’s dignified determination sustains the drama for so long that her eventual crumbling packs an even greater emotional punch

John Maguire on film: A bleak but brilliant study of the legacy of grief left by the Kosovo War

Film John Maguire
Simon Rex, Brenda Deiss, and Bree Elrod in Sean Baker’s Red Rocket: a low-fidelity comedy drama about lives on the margins

John Maguire on film: Sean Baker’s Red Rocket is an energetic, rollicking look at life on the margins in the US

Film John Maguire
Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren in The Duke: the film is a tender portrait of a marriage, a biting examination of entrenched social divides, a beautifully measured courtroom drama and a showcase for Broadbent and Mirren’s sublime double act

John Maguire on film: Roger Michell goes out in style with his delightful comedy-drama The Duke

Film John Maguire
Olwen Foureré is formidable as Sally Hardesty in Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Film studies: How the horror heroine turned into the ultimate survivor

Film Sarah Cleary

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1