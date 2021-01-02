Screen test for 2021: reviving the film industry

Assuming that everything goes to plan, 2021 should be an unprecedented year at the cinema – if for no other reason than there are all the films we missed in 2020 to watch too.

Social distancing and facemasks are likely to remain a reality for the time being. With cinemas finally open again, however, audiences can look forward to rediscovering what we’ve all been missing: that big-screen magic you just can’t conjure up at home....