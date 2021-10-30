Robert Sheehan interview: ‘I try not to anticipate the future too much’

Robert Sheehan is an exotic creature in any environment: today, he arrives for our interview sporting red sandals, a red-and-black houndstooth coat, parachute pants and a string vest – but in the salubrious surrounds of the Westbury hotel in Dublin, he cuts a particular dash. Tucked away at a table by the window in the upstairs tea-area, Sheehan is startling in the flesh: all tanned skin, hazel eyes and sprite-like charisma.

It wouldn't take a...