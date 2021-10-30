Subscribe Today
Log In

Film

Robert Sheehan interview: ‘I try not to anticipate the future too much’

Robert Sheehan made his name playing a pretty-boy gangland killer in Love/Hate. Now he’s added another string to his bow with the publication of Disappearing Act, a collection of short stories steeped in the surreal and the meditative

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
30th October, 2021
Robert Sheehan interview: ‘I try not to anticipate the future too much’
Robert Sheehan: ‘It’s easy to push the boat out creatively, and then, if you do achieve some success, to build a protective shell around yourself.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Robert Sheehan is an exotic creature in any environment: today, he arrives for our interview sporting red sandals, a red-and-black houndstooth coat, parachute pants and a string vest – but in the salubrious surrounds of the Westbury hotel in Dublin, he cuts a particular dash. Tucked away at a table by the window in the upstairs tea-area, Sheehan is startling in the flesh: all tanned skin, hazel eyes and sprite-like charisma.

It wouldn't take a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pablo Pauly and Bill Murray in The French Dispatch: an uproariously funny and sweet-hearted movie joyously delivered in gloriously deadpan style by the entire ensemble

Film: Anderson’s busy and buoyant comedy is a feast for the eyes

Film John Maguire 1 week ago
Forty-four years after he made The Duellists, Ridley Scott has returned to the theme with The Last Duel, starring Adam Driver and Matt Damon

Film: A knight’s tale thrice told gains a female perspective

Film John Maguire 1 week ago
Denis Villeneuve and Javier Bardem on the set of Dune, an intricate epic about politics, philosophy, ecology and religion, set on multiple planets with dozens of characters

Denis Villeneuve interview: ‘I’m drawn to difficult projects where I put myself in artistic danger and start a fight with cinema’

Film John Maguire 1 week ago
Daniel Craig in his final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die

Film: Latest Bond pulls out all the stops as Craig bows out

Film John Maguire 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1