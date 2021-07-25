Riders of Justice: Mads for revenge in a frenzied action comedy from Denmark
Bereaved husband Mads Mikkelsen and a motley crew of misfit conspiracy theorists take on a murderous biking gang in an absurdist and violent comedy
Riders of Justice
Directed by Anders Thomas Jensen
Selected cinemas, 16
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Film: Pugh steals the show in Marvel’s latest ripping yarn
Cate Shortland’s blockbuster links its heroine’s tortured past with the reality of how women are still oppressed globally
Another Round: Boozy tale of male malaise is a spirited triumph
Mads Mikkelsen is exceptional as an alcoholic schoolteacher in Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round
In the Heights: Joyful newest from Lin-Manuel celebrates a community ‘made of music’
Hamilton creator’s musical about the Dominican inhabitants of a New York neighbourhood bursts with life – and timely stories about socially destructive property developers
Supernova: The saddest journey, as dementia takes over
Harry Macqueen directs Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as two longtime partners coming to grips with one’s increasingly debilitating illness