Promising Young Woman: A vengeance thriller that makes us face uncomfortable truths
REVIEWED THIS WEEK
Promising Young Woman
Directed by Emerald Fennell
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Sound of Metal: Finding new meaning in the sound of silence
Darius Marder’s
Appetite for distraction: Our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best podcasts, streamed TV and video games around
Kevin Macdonald: ‘It was obvious Mohamedou has a writer’s soul, but I couldn’t see it as a film’
Translating the story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s unjust imprisonment at Guantánamo to screen was a challenge the Oscar-winning director nearly turned down. But then he met the Mauritanian himself