Subscribe Today
Log In

Film

Pieces of a Woman: Family tragedy drifts into meandering melodrama

A riveting performance by Vanessa Kirby cannot rescue Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Wéber’s first US-based film from feeling overworked

John Maguire
10th January, 2021
Pieces of a Woman: Family tragedy drifts into meandering melodrama
Shia LeBeouf and Vanessa Kirby in Piece of a Woman: despite rickety plotting, Kirby delivers a riveting performance as a woman drowning in grief

REVIEWED THIS WEEK

Pieces of a Woman

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Aisling Franciosi: ‘As the months ticked by and the phone didn’t ring for work...honestly, I had my first experience of proper anxiety’

Aisling Franciosi: ‘Periods of unemployment are part of the job’

Film John Maguire 5 hours ago
George Clooney directs himself in The Midnight Sky

The Midnight Sky: A misfire from Clooney

Film John Maguire 1 week ago
Frances McDormand in Nomadland, one of the first big films of the year

Screen test for 2021: reviving the film industry

Film John Maguire 1 week ago
Emer Reynolds, director of new film, Songs For While I’m Away

Emer Reynolds interview: ‘Phil Lynott’s success meant we could all dream of success’

Film John Maguire 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1