Picture this: How Dublin International Film Festival moved online

Grainne Humphreys looks relieved, as well she might. Just a couple of hours before we talked, the director of the Dublin Film Festival had released the programme for the latest iteration of the capital’s most popular and prestigious cultural event; in the middle of lockdown, at the height of a global pandemic, when nobody can go to the cinema.

“I’ll be honest, I was worried,” Humphreys admits. “When it came to October last...