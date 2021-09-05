Phyllida Lloyd interview: ‘The people in these unthinkable situations are not victims, they are heroes and they have enormous courage’

Phyllida Lloyd has it backwards. At least, that’s the way she sees it. Herself should have been her debut film. Instead, the Dublin-set story about a mother of two young daughters who finds herself homeless after escaping an abusive marriage, co-written by and starring Irish actor Clare Dunne, is the 64-year-old British director’s third feature after two smash hits.

“I started with Mamma Mia, a big-budget musical full of star names...