Subscribe Today
Log In

Film

News of the World: Hanks shines yet again in a superior Western

The veteran star is a pleasure to watch in Paul Greengrass’s latest

John Maguire
14th February, 2021
News of the World: Hanks shines yet again in a superior Western
Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel in News of the World

REVIEWED THIS WEEK

News of the World

Directed by Paul Greengrass

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dear Comrades! is both a warning from history and an act of remembrance

Dear Comrades!: Soviet Russia’s past is laid bare in stark black and white

Film John Maguire 1 week ago
Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes

The Dig: Subtlety wins the day in a masterpiece of restraint

Film John Maguire 2 weeks ago
Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger

The White Tiger: Paying a high price to escape the rules of a rigid society

Film John Maguire 3 weeks ago
Graham Earley and Tristan Heanue have an easy chemistry in Broken Law

Broken Law: A sharp-elbowed crime debut makes its mark

Film John Maguire 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1