Moxie: Poehler blasts the patriarchy with a po-faced girl power polemic
Moxie is an earnest take on a serious subject, but fails to inject the humour of its more successful predecessors such as Election and Booksmart
Moxie
Directed by Amy Poehler
Netflix, 15
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Billie Eilish and Pelé: a glimpse into the lives of two very different talents
Two documentaries profile pop sensation Billie Eilish and football legend Pelé, who both became stars in their teens
Picture this: How Dublin International Film Festival moved online
Turning the annual showcase into an online event created challenges, but also some beautiful surprises, for festival director Grainne Humphreys
I Care a Lot: Horrible people meet their match in dark comedy thriller
In J Blakeson’s enjoyable film, Rosamund Pike shines as a nasty predator who may have tried one scam too many
News of the World: Hanks shines yet again in a superior Western
The veteran star is a pleasure to watch in Paul Greengrass’s latest