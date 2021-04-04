Minari: Tender fable of a family’s struggle to build a new life
Minari
Directed by Lee Isaac Chung
VOD platforms, no cert
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Appetite for distraction: Our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best podcasts, streamed TV and video games around
Kevin Macdonald: ‘It was obvious Mohamedou has a writer’s soul, but I couldn’t see it as a film’
Translating the story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s unjust imprisonment at Guantánamo to screen was a challenge the Oscar-winning director nearly turned down. But then he met the Mauritanian himself
Malmkrog: Three hours of total tedium in Transylvania
Cristi Puiu’s Malmkrog, an existential drama set in a Romanian country manor, is exhausting and boring
Judas and the Black Messiah: Gritty thriller doubles as a bracing history lesson
Shaka King’s film is a cold and angry examination of the fate that befell the Black Panthers in 1960s America