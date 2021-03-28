Subscribe Today
Film

Malmkrog: Three hours of total tedium in Transylvania

Cristi Puiu’s Malmkrog, an existential drama set in a Romanian country manor, is exhausting and boring

John Maguire
28th March, 2021
Malmkrog: Three hours of total tedium in Transylvania
Malkrog an endlessly talkative, 200-minute existential drama

Malmkrog

Directed by Cristi Puiu

