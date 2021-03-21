Judas and the Black Messiah: Gritty thriller doubles as a bracing history lesson
Shaka King’s film is a cold and angry examination of the fate that befell the Black Panthers in 1960s America
Judas and the Black Messiah
Directed by Shaka King
Premium VOD, 15
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The Columnist: Taking gory revenge on the online haters
Ivo van Aart’s horror film is a retribution fantasy that becomes more predictable with each murder
Moxie: Poehler blasts the patriarchy with a po-faced girl power polemic
Moxie is an earnest take on a serious subject, but fails to inject the humour of its more successful predecessors such as Election and Booksmart
Billie Eilish and Pelé: a glimpse into the lives of two very different talents
Two documentaries profile pop sensation Billie Eilish and football legend Pelé, who both became stars in their teens
Picture this: How Dublin International Film Festival moved online
Turning the annual showcase into an online event created challenges, but also some beautiful surprises, for festival director Grainne Humphreys