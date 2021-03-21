Subscribe Today
Log In

Film

Judas and the Black Messiah: Gritty thriller doubles as a bracing history lesson

Shaka King’s film is a cold and angry examination of the fate that befell the Black Panthers in 1960s America

John Maguire
21st March, 2021
Judas and the Black Messiah: Gritty thriller doubles as a bracing history lesson
Daniel Kaluuya plays Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah

Judas and the Black Messiah

Directed by Shaka King

Premium VOD, 15

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Katja Herbers plays a journalist who has had enough in The Columnist

The Columnist: Taking gory revenge on the online haters

Film John Maguire 1 week ago
Hadley Robinson in Moxie, described by its makers as a ‘coming of rage’ story

Moxie: Poehler blasts the patriarchy with a po-faced girl power polemic

Film John Maguire 2 weeks ago
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry: the documentary goes behind the scenes with the young Los Angeles singer

Billie Eilish and Pelé: a glimpse into the lives of two very different talents

Film John Maguire 3 weeks ago
Grainne Humphreys, director of Dublin International Film Festival: ‘Moving the festival entirely online did break our hearts a little, but if the option was scrapping the year then that wasn’t an option.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

Picture this: How Dublin International Film Festival moved online

Film John Maguire 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1