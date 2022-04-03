Subscribe Today
Log In

Film

John Maguire on Film: True Things – an office anti-romance that spins out of control for director Harry Wootliff

Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke impress as the two leads in Wootliff’s flawed psychological drama

John Maguire
3rd April, 2022
John Maguire on Film: True Things – an office anti-romance that spins out of control for director Harry Wootliff
Not cute: Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke in True Things

True Things, Directed by Harry Wootliff, Selected, 16, Rating: ***

British writer and director Harry Wootliff made an impressive debut with 2018’s Only You, which spun an engrossing story out of a young couple’s struggle to conceive out of an initial set-up that might have derived from the cheesiest meet-cute rom-com. There’s nothing cute about how the lovers in her follow-up, True Things, meet. It’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at last weekend’s Academy Awards in Hollywood. Picture: Getty

A fight at the Oscars: Irish comedians on the slap heard around the world

Film Catherine Healy
Jane Campion and Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog

Six of the best? John Maguire gives his Oscars forecast

Film John Maguire
Yllka Gashi in Hive: her character’s dignified determination sustains the drama for so long that her eventual crumbling packs an even greater emotional punch

John Maguire on film: A bleak but brilliant study of the legacy of grief left by the Kosovo War

Film John Maguire
Simon Rex, Brenda Deiss, and Bree Elrod in Sean Baker’s Red Rocket: a low-fidelity comedy drama about lives on the margins

John Maguire on film: Sean Baker’s Red Rocket is an energetic, rollicking look at life on the margins in the US

Film John Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1