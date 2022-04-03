John Maguire on Film: True Things – an office anti-romance that spins out of control for director Harry Wootliff
Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke impress as the two leads in Wootliff’s flawed psychological drama
True Things, Directed by Harry Wootliff, Selected, 16, Rating: ***
British writer and director Harry Wootliff made an impressive debut with 2018’s Only You, which spun an engrossing story out of a young couple’s struggle to conceive out of an initial set-up that might have derived from the cheesiest meet-cute rom-com. There’s nothing cute about how the lovers in her follow-up, True Things, meet. It’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
A fight at the Oscars: Irish comedians on the slap heard around the world
The incident has provided a platform for discussion of the risks that attend a comedy career
Six of the best? John Maguire gives his Oscars forecast
Our resident movie critic casts an eye over the runners and riders of the 2022 Academy Awards, and boldly predicts who’ll take home the ‘Big Six’ gongs at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight
John Maguire on film: A bleak but brilliant study of the legacy of grief left by the Kosovo War
Blerta Basholli’s award-winning film covers the aftermath of a brutal massacre in Kosovo: as the women of a small village attempt to reconstruct their lives, they are often met with resistance from their own community
John Maguire on film: Sean Baker’s Red Rocket is an energetic, rollicking look at life on the margins in the US
The film tells the story of a washed-up porn actor named Mikey Saber who returns to his tiny Texan home town in the summer of 2016