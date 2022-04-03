John Maguire on Film: True Things – an office anti-romance that spins out of control for director Harry Wootliff

True Things, Directed by Harry Wootliff, Selected, 16, Rating: ***

British writer and director Harry Wootliff made an impressive debut with 2018’s Only You, which spun an engrossing story out of a young couple’s struggle to conceive out of an initial set-up that might have derived from the cheesiest meet-cute rom-com. There’s nothing cute about how the lovers in her follow-up, True Things, meet. It’s...